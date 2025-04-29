Parkland man arrested after allegedly recording people in coffee shop bathroom

A Parkland man is being charged with voyeurism after an anonymous tip from a coffee shop customer.

The tip claimed the man put his phone in the toiletries drawer of the coffee shop's bathroom, recording people.

According to an arrest affidavit, one employee said that about 20 to 30 minutes after they clocked in, they saw the man who matched the description of the person in the tip. He was then identified as 31-year-old Christopher Turk, a regular customer.

The employee told police Turk ordered a drink and went into the bathroom. The employee went into the bathroom after Turk left and found the phone in the bottom cabinet. There, the phone's camera was pointed at the toilet.

The employee called police and sent another employee into the bathroom so Turk couldn't grab it and escape, the affidavit said.

The employee told police that Turk was seen in the coffee shop regularly and sat in the same seat. In surveillance video from the coffee shop, he was seen sitting in a seat by the bathroom, constantly looking at his Apple Watch.

Turk told police that he kept his cellphone in the bathroom purposely and that he couldn't help himself, according to the affidavit. He said he would take videos on his phone while his phone was in the bathroom, without him.

He confessed to using his phone to observe people in the bathroom and watching the videos on his Apple Watch. He also admitted to doing this three other times at the same coffee shop.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said it is unknown how many videos of victims are on the phone.

Turk is being charged with one count of video voyeurism.