Watch CBS News
Local News

Panthers' Tkachuk thrills fans by serving up chicken at Raising Canes

By Steve Maugeri

/ CBS Miami

Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk thrills fans by serving up chicken at Raising Canes
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk thrills fans by serving up chicken at Raising Canes 01:58

FORT LAUDERDALE - It was "Panther-monium" in Pompano Beach when forward Matthew Tkachuk thrilled fans by serving up chicken at a Raising Canes

Tkachuk worked a shift serving up meals as part of the team's week-long celebration of their first Stanley Cup.

When he arrived at the restaurant just before 10 a.m., he was welcomed by hundreds of fans who arrived hours before to get a glimpse of him. Lines stretched back several blocks. Some fans wanted lunch and some just wanted a chance to meet him. Some wanted both.

The Panthers star put on the shirt and hat and even worked the drive-thru. Fans were in awe that one of their favorite players actually served them.

Tkachuk said he's still soaking in the win. While waiting for this Sunday's celebratory parade and victory rally, he's glad to celebrate with all his fans.

"I couldn't believe the line out there when I pulled in. Is it Thursday? I don't even know. I can't keep track of the days right now," said Tkachuk.

Michele Pappargeris came from Tampa.

"I'm gonna have to be able to sit down and take some pictures of it so i can save it," she said.

While Tkachuk did bring the Stanley Cup to show fans, he did not bring it inside. 

Steve Maugeri

Steve Maugeri joined the CBS News Miami team in April 2024. Steve has always loved the beach and is excited to live this close to the ocean within a major city as well!

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.