Panthers' Tkachuk thrills fans by serving up chicken at Raising Canes

Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk thrills fans by serving up chicken at Raising Canes

Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk thrills fans by serving up chicken at Raising Canes

Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk thrills fans by serving up chicken at Raising Canes

FORT LAUDERDALE - It was "Panther-monium" in Pompano Beach when forward Matthew Tkachuk thrilled fans by serving up chicken at a Raising Canes

Tkachuk worked a shift serving up meals as part of the team's week-long celebration of their first Stanley Cup.

When he arrived at the restaurant just before 10 a.m., he was welcomed by hundreds of fans who arrived hours before to get a glimpse of him. Lines stretched back several blocks. Some fans wanted lunch and some just wanted a chance to meet him. Some wanted both.

The Panthers star put on the shirt and hat and even worked the drive-thru. Fans were in awe that one of their favorite players actually served them.

Tkachuk said he's still soaking in the win. While waiting for this Sunday's celebratory parade and victory rally, he's glad to celebrate with all his fans.

"I couldn't believe the line out there when I pulled in. Is it Thursday? I don't even know. I can't keep track of the days right now," said Tkachuk.

Michele Pappargeris came from Tampa.

"I'm gonna have to be able to sit down and take some pictures of it so i can save it," she said.

While Tkachuk did bring the Stanley Cup to show fans, he did not bring it inside.