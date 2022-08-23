Palmetto Senior High briefly placed on lockdown due to medical emergency

MIAMI - Miami Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown this morning after what some students describe as a horrible site that was traumatic to witness.

They tell CBS4 that a senior jumped from a third-floor staircase in an apparent suicide attempt and was airlifted to the hospital, where her condition is not known.

Parents tell CBS4 this incident again calls attention to the need to make mental health a top priority.

There are crisis counselors on campus for employees and students who might be in need of additional support.

The school is located in the 7400 block of SW 120th St in Pinecrest.

CBS4 is in contact with the school district to talk about the ongoing mental health crisis

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres also brought that issue up as a key priority at the start of the school year.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the suicide hotline at 9-8-8 or 2-1-1 in Miami-Dade or Broward County.