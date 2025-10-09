Florida residents continue fight against evictions at co-op: "Me and my family are in limbo"

State Sen. Shevrin Jones wants to help people facing eviction in homes that residents thought they owned in Overtown.

"The question is, did these individuals break the law, and I'm not talking about the shareholders," Jones said.

Last month, CBS News Miami Investigates met Town Park Village residents Twarla Hill and Lillian Slater, who said they unfairly lost ownership shares to the village association.

Maggie Slater has the same problem.

"Me and my family are in limbo because we can't go back home," Slater said. "They don't want to give us our keys."

Historic Overtown's Town Park Village is a cooperative. The tenants are a mix of renters and shareholders, who own their units.

"I feel like an injustice has been done against me and my family and this isn't right," Slater said.

Six years ago, Building 7 needed renovations. Slater and others living there said the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency helped relocate residents during repairs.

However, the building remains empty.

"They were paying and paying my storage," Slater said. "I need a place to live, me and my children. I need to go back home to my place. But what I've been told is it has molded."

The SEOPW CRA awarded the village an $18 million grant for renovations. However, the village managers tried to sell the property, which forced the CRA to withdraw support, CRA Board Chairwoman and City of Miami Commissioner Christine King told CBS News Miami Investigates in an emailed statement:

"What is happening at Town Park Village is deeply troubling," King said in the statement. "When the building was being offered for sale, the CRA could no longer participate and support its renovations. The mismanagement occurred before my administration and the current SEOPW CRA leadership took office. However, since then, we have done everything within our power to assist Town Park Village residents. Town Park Village is a private cooperative, not under City jurisdiction, which limits what we can do legally. Our hands are tied. This has been a truly difficult situation. I have not met Maggie Slater personally. My understanding is that the CRA made extensive efforts to relocate her and recently offered her a lease for an apartment in another community. Despite these efforts, she has not agreed to sign the lease yet. In addition, we've been in contact with the association to address the concerns of other residents as well. We are pushing and hoping for a positive outcome with residents facing these challenges."

Slater said she wants her home back.

CBS News Miami Investigates called the village association president and its lawyer. Neither provided a comment.

Jones' office began investigating after seeing Twarla Hill's story.

Her home of 34 years is in jeopardy. Property records she shared show Hill owns her unit. However, the Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser's website shows the unit belongs to Town Park Village.

"The statute (is) vague on what are the remedies when this happens," Jesse Philippe, Hill's attorney said.

Jones plans to host a town hall to find solutions and bring accountability for what happens next for Hill, Slater and others.

"Where are they going to go?" Jones asked. "Where are their families going to go? I think every person should be asking that question, even the individuals who have purchased this property."