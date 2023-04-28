Over 2 dozen candidates vying to be next superintendent of Broward Public Schools
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The outside firm looking to find and hire the next superintendent for Fort Lauderdale public shools on Friday released a list of the over two dozen candidates who have expressed interest in the job.
The list of candidates to head up the second largest school district in Florida includes nine educators from Florida who have applied; four from California and at least two from Texas. At lease seven of those candidates are from Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
The Broward County voted in February to hire the search firm of McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C to find a new schools chief after deciding to immediately part ways with controversial former schools chief Dr. Vicky Cartwright.
The effort to oust Cartwright began last year when several school board members had challenged her, citing dissatisfaction with her leadership style.
After approving the exit deal, the board voted to appoint Dr. Earlean Smiley as the interim superintendent, noting that she was barred from seeking the job permanently.
Smiley had been principal at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach and served as a deputy superintendent for the district for ten years. She then became a superintendent in South Carolina
The board has not officially disclosed when it plans to hire its next school leader.
The search firm is expected to officially present its list of candidates to board members at its meeting on May 2.
The list of candidates released Friday by the search firm were:
- Wayne Alexander of Old Lyme, Connecticut.
- Stephyen Bournes of Philadelphia
- Sibyl Brooks of New Haven, Connecticut
- Raymond Bryant of Thomasville, Georgia
- Nicola (Nick) Campagna of Harrellsville, North Carolina
- Kwame Davis of Cleveland, Mississippi
- James Drake of Gilroy, California
- Michael Esposito of Helendale, California
- Eric Flohr of Fort Lauderdale
- Stacia Foster of Coral Springs
- Ken Goeken of Simi Valley, California
- Shernette Grant of Deerfield Beach
- Peter Licata of Boynton Beach
- Eddie Mitchell of Aventura
- Jason Nault of Lake Villa, Illinois
- Virgilio Ogando of Cape Coral
- Keith Oswald of Oakland Park, Florida
- Wanda Paul of Fulshear, Texas
- Oscar Rico of El Paso, Texas
- Senide Roque of Miami
- Chad Schilling of Sunrise
- Luis Solano of Macomb, Michigan
- Art Stellar of Hingham, Massachusetts
- Adam Taylor of Harriman, New York
- Valerie Wanza of Tamarac
- Caprice Young of Los Angeles
for more features.