Over 2 dozen candidates vying to be next superintendent of Broward Public Schools

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The outside firm looking to find and hire the next superintendent for Fort Lauderdale public shools on Friday released a list of the over two dozen candidates who have expressed interest in the job.

The list of candidates to head up the second largest school district in Florida includes nine educators from Florida who have applied; four from California and at least two from Texas. At lease seven of those candidates are from Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Dr. Vickie Cartwright CBS News Miami

The Broward County voted in February to hire the search firm of McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C to find a new schools chief after deciding to immediately part ways with controversial former schools chief Dr. Vicky Cartwright.

The effort to oust Cartwright began last year when several school board members had challenged her, citing dissatisfaction with her leadership style.

After approving the exit deal, the board voted to appoint Dr. Earlean Smiley as the interim superintendent, noting that she was barred from seeking the job permanently.

Smiley had been principal at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach and served as a deputy superintendent for the district for ten years. She then became a superintendent in South Carolina

The board has not officially disclosed when it plans to hire its next school leader.

The search firm is expected to officially present its list of candidates to board members at its meeting on May 2.

The list of candidates released Friday by the search firm were:

Wayne Alexander of Old Lyme, Connecticut.

Stephyen Bournes of Philadelphia

Sibyl Brooks of New Haven, Connecticut

Raymond Bryant of Thomasville, Georgia

Nicola (Nick) Campagna of Harrellsville, North Carolina

Kwame Davis of Cleveland, Mississippi

James Drake of Gilroy, California

Michael Esposito of Helendale, California

Eric Flohr of Fort Lauderdale

Stacia Foster of Coral Springs

Ken Goeken of Simi Valley, California

Shernette Grant of Deerfield Beach

Peter Licata of Boynton Beach

Eddie Mitchell of Aventura

Jason Nault of Lake Villa, Illinois

Virgilio Ogando of Cape Coral

Keith Oswald of Oakland Park, Florida

Wanda Paul of Fulshear, Texas

Oscar Rico of El Paso, Texas

Senide Roque of Miami

Chad Schilling of Sunrise

Luis Solano of Macomb, Michigan

Art Stellar of Hingham, Massachusetts

Adam Taylor of Harriman, New York

Valerie Wanza of Tamarac

Caprice Young of Los Angeles