Preventing suicide takes center stage at Out of the Darkness Walk at Tropical Park this weekend

A community walk aimed at bringing hope and support to those affected by suicide will take place Saturday at Tropical Park in Miami-Dade County.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host its Out of the Darkness Walk at 9 a.m. The event raises money for suicide prevention research, advocacy efforts and educational programs in schools.

The need for those resources remains significant. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among children ages 10 to 14 and young adults ages 15 to 24, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For event chair Olivia Shears, the walk holds a deeply personal meaning.

Shears first attended the event five years ago after losing a friend to suicide. She said finding a community of people who understood her grief helped her healing journey.

"It was a reminder that community exists and it's important, and I really need to lean into it," Shears said.

"And being a part of the community has kind of moved my healing into like incredible directions compared to where I was five years ago," added Shears.

Saturday's event will feature speakers, as well as therapy dogs and activities designed to honor loved ones lost to suicide.

Participants will also come together for the walk.

Registration remains open for those who would like to participate.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.