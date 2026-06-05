Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings suspends his run for Florida governor due to prostate cancer diagnosis

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is suspending his gubernatorial campaign after being diagnosed with a "treatable form" of prostate cancer.

Demings revealed the diagnosis after his State of the County speech Friday.

The announcement leaves former U.S. Rep. David Jolly as the only major candidate in the Democratic field on the eve of the qualifying period for the statewide office.

In a released statement, Demings said he had looked "forward to articulating my vision for our state on the trail through the primary and into November." He also thanked his campaign staff and family "for all the sacrifices they've made in the interest of public service for all these years."

"I came to this conclusion to suspend my candidacy in the interest of my family and my health," he said.

Demings' wife Val Demings served in the U.S. House from 2017 to 2023. She lost a bid for the U.S. Senate in 2022 to then-Sen. Marco Rubio, who is now U.S. Secretary of State.

Jolly quickly wished Demings "a full recovery."

"Mayor Demings has dedicated his life to public service, fighting with passion, mettle, and faith. I know he'll bring that same spirit to this new chapter," Jolly posted on X.

Demings, a former Orlando police chief and former Orange County sheriff, has been mayor since 2018.

Demings launched his campaign in November but has lagged Jolly in fundraising and polling.

As of March 31, Demings had raised $479,447 compared to $2.8 million by Jolly.

Campaign finance reports for the April 1 through May 31 period are due June 10.

Meanwhile, an online poll of 542 likely-voters by San Francisco-based Change Research, released May 17 had Jolly at 42 percent to Demings' 27 percent.

An Emerson College poll in April put the race at 21 percent for Jolly to 10 percent for Demings, with 69 percent listed as "other." A James Madison Institute poll in February showed Jolly leading Demings 31 percent to 23 percent.

The Change Research poll also put Jolly ahead of Republican frontrunner Congressman Bryon Donalds in a hypothetical November matchup.

Most other polls show Donalds, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, leading Jolly by about 3 percentage points, with about 11 percent still undecided or supporting another candidate.

In addition to Donalds, the Republican field includes former House Speaker Paul Renner and Lt. Gov. Jay Collins.

Qualifying for state office begins at noon Monday and ends at noon, June 12.