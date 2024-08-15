"Operation Summer Relief" helps protect Miami Beach's homeless population from the heat

Miami Beach helping most vulnerable during heat of summer

MIAMI — Throughout August, you'll see a visible presence where Miami Beach Police, Fire Rescue and Homeless Outreach will walk their beats, helping those experiencing homelessness one person at a time.

Help instead of handcuffs is an approach Roberto Morales said he could have used when he was homeless.

"[I lived] 14-plus years on the streets," Morales said.

Miami Beach's Homeless Services helped him off the street. Now, he works for them.

"Same services that I was afforded," Morales said. "Same Services that can help another individual today."

He's doing a walk-along to check with people who may need housing services or even just some water. One man accepted services soon after he was approached.

"No shirt on, shorts are wet. Just came out of the water," Morales said about the man.

It's part of Miami Beach's "Operation Summer Relief," where the city provides services to those in need. Their presence will be visible throughout August, approaching those experiencing homelessness as clients and not suspects in response to a measure signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis, which bans people from sleeping in public.

"When you're vulnerable you're a client. You are not a suspect to us." Said Miami Beach fire chief Digna Abello.

There is also a hut with helpers just behind the headquarters for Miami Beach Ocean Rescue. City officials will submit a report on the success of Operation Summer Outreach to the Miami Beach City Commission.