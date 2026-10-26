4 charged in 'Operation Dirty Deed' over alleged scheme to take elderly man's Broward home

Four people face charges in connection with a months-long investigation into an alleged scheme to steal a 72-year-old man's home, cars, and personal possessions while leaving him in a dilapidated Miami Gardens rooming house.

Investigators with the Hollywood Police Department and the Broward County Property Appraiser's Office dubbed the case "Operation Dirty Deed". According to authorities, the victim, Thomas Hegarty, suffered from severe dementia and had owned his Hollywood home for 25 years before four individuals schemed to strip him of his property.

"He signed away power of attorney, and they got everything... possessions, 3 cars... he lost everything," said Hollywood Police Detective Theo Defreze, who was part of the investigation.

Authorities allege that Jordy Perez and Brandon Miguel transferred ownership and the deed of Hegarty's home to their company. While the suspects claimed to have purchased the property for $191,000, Broward Property Appraiser Marty Kiar noted there is no evidence Hegarty received any money from the transaction.

Realtor Monica Castelli is accused of kidnapping and elderly exploitation, while notary Derek Enrique is charged with falsifying a document.

The scheme came to light after Hegarty's sister-in-law, Peggy Hegarty, was contacted by an agent from the rooming house where Hegarty had been taken. Peggy Hegarty, who lives in Georgia, said her brother-in-law believed he was signing papers to refinance his home rather than sell it.

"It's shocking. Absolutely shocking," Peggy Hegarty said. She added that when she traveled to South Florida after learning what happened, she found her brother-in-law depressed, in shock, and not eating. Thomas Hegarty is now living in an assisted living facility in Jacksonville.

Meanwhile, Hegarty's Hollywood home is currently being rented out. The current renters stated they are facing unexpected moving and relocation expenses.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and properties involved in the ongoing investigation.

Kiar urged residents in South Florida with elderly family members to monitor their relatives' finances and enroll in the free Owner Alert program, which notifies property owners whenever a deed transaction occurs. Peggy Hegarty also called on state lawmakers to enact stronger regulations regarding property sales to better protect seniors.