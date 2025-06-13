Opa-locka woman's "HELP ME PLEASE" note leads to ex-boyfriend's arrest, police say

A 39-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and forcing her into her vehicle, according to the Opa-locka Police Department.

The victim, who ended her year-long relationship with Talmadge Newry a week prior, was held against her will until employees at a local business discovered her plea for help, police said.

According to the police report, the incident began at around 10 a.m., when Newry allegedly pulled a gun and ordered the victim into her vehicle.

The two drove around for hours, eventually stopping at a restaurant on Pembroke Road, where the vehicle's battery died, police said. Newry then drove to Battery Max, located in the 13800 block of NW 27th Ave., Opa-Locka, where he allegedly pulled the victim's shorts down to her knees to prevent her from fleeing, according to the victim's statement to police.

Note leads to arrest

While at Battery Max, the victim wrote a note saying, "HELP ME PLEASE," and dropped it outside the passenger door, as the vehicle's dead battery prevented her from lowering the window, police said.

Employees found the note and alerted the manager, who immediately called police, according to the report.

As Newry drove south on NW 27th Avenue, officers conducted a traffic stop at NW 27th Avenue and Opa-locka Boulevard, taking him into custody, police said.

A black Smith & Wesson handgun was found in Newry's right front pants pocket and both the gun and the note were impounded as evidence, according to arrest report.

Facing charges

Newry faces charges of kidnapping, use or display of a firearm during a felony and armed robbery/carjacking, police said.

He was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.