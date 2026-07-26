Opa-locka man arrested after allegedly fleeing deputies at more than 100 mph on U.S. 1 in Florida Keys

A South Florida man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the Florida Keys early Sunday morning, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph before he was taken into custody.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Harold Junius Walker, of Opa-locka, was arrested after deputies attempted to stop a Dodge truck for speeding near Mile Marker 29 on U.S. 1 at about 3 a.m.

Investigators said Walker instead sped away, prompting a pursuit southbound on U.S. 1.

Deputies deployed tire-deflation tools near the Sheriff's Office substation on Cudjoe Key, but officials said Walker continued driving despite the flattened tires. The pursuit ended near Mile Marker 19, where the truck came to a stop.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Walker refused repeated commands to exit the vehicle. Deputies ultimately removed him from the truck by force, and officials said he continued resisting officers.

Walker was booked into Monroe County Jail on charges of fleeing officers, resisting lawful arrest, driving without a valid driver's license and excessive speeding. He's also obtained multiple traffic citations.

No injuries have been reported.

Police have not released additional information about what caused Walker to flee the initial traffic stop.