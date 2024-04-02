OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney on boyfriend, "I'm covered in his blood because I tried to save him"

MIAMI - A newly released video shows the moments right after OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death in April of 2022.

The video shows a hysterical Clenney, covered in blood inside their Edgewater apartment.

In the video, you see City of Miami police officers getting off the elevator to chaos.

"Baby baby get up, get up," Clenney screams, holding Christian Obumseli.

There is blood on Clenney, on the floor, Obumseli moans in pain.

Paramedics arrive and start working on an unresponsive Obumseli.

As Obumseli is rushed to the hospital, investigators move Clenney outside.

Clenney asks over and over if Obumseli is okay. "Is he dead? Is he dead?" Clenney hysterically asks.

Detectives question her about what happened before they got there. "How many times did you stab him?" an officer asks.

"I did not stab him once, I threw it from across the room," Clenney says, referring to a knife.

Clenney says she threw the knife at her boyfriend and was acting in self-defense, prosecutors say it was second-degree murder.

She would eventually be taken from the building. Obsumseli would die from his injuries, and Clenney would be arrested months later on murder charges.

"I'm covered in his blood because I tried to save him, I need him, he's like my other half," Clenney can be heard saying.

Clenney's parents are now facing charges—accused of tampering with Obumseli's laptop.

Clenney is scheduled to be back in court for a status hearing later this month.