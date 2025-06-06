Driver crashes into gated community after being shot in Miami Gardens

One man is dead, and another person is hospitalized after a shooting and crash early Friday morning in Miami Gardens.

According to police, around 12:45 a.m. officers were sent to the 1400 block of NW 210 Street to check out reports of an SUV that had hit a residence. When they arrived, they found that the SUV had plowed through the entryway of a gated community and hit a townhouse.

According to the driver's family, Demonte Lumpkin, known as Monty, was inside with a female passenger.

Lumpkin, who had been shot in the upper torso, was airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a nearby trauma center where he died, according to police.

"That was like my best friend and whoever you are that killed him, because the police know who you are, you're gonna pay for what you did to my son. You hurt me, you hurt my family, you took my son," Sheena Moorer, Lumpkin's mother, said.

Moorer said her son loved family.

"He would give you the shirt off his back, anything that you needed from Monty, if you need him to help you move, anything, he would give to you," she said.

Lumpkin's passenger, who suffered "multiple gunshot wounds, was dropped off at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood where she was listed in critical condition, according to MDFR.

Investigators are working to determine who shot them and what led to it.