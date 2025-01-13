1 dead in tractor-trailer crash on Turnpike in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - One person was killed in a crash involving tractor-trailers on the Turnpike in Miami Gardens.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near the NW 199 St/Hard Rock Stadium exit.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a white tractor-trailer collided with a black Nissan sedan and then another tractor-trailer. A woman in one of the tractor-trailers was thrown from the cab on impact and landed on the road. She died.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several lanes were closed to traffic on the Turnpike for the accident investigation and removal of the vehicles. The closures caused traffic to back up for miles.