Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead in tractor-trailer crash on Turnpike in Miami Gardens

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - One person was killed in a crash involving tractor-trailers on the Turnpike in Miami Gardens. 

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near the NW 199 St/Hard Rock Stadium exit.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a white tractor-trailer collided with a black Nissan sedan and then another tractor-trailer. A woman in one of the tractor-trailers was thrown from the cab on impact and landed on the road. She died.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several lanes were closed to traffic on the Turnpike for the accident investigation and removal of the vehicles. The closures caused traffic to back up for miles. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.