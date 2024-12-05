Woman killed in Plantation house fire

PLANTATION - A woman pulled from a house fire in Plantation Acres early Thursday morning has died.

The Plantation Fire Department said just before 4 a.m. they received word of the fire at the home at 12345 NW 23 Court.

Firefighters were able to knock the flames down quickly. The woman was pulled from the home and taken to HCA Florida Westside Hospital where she died.

The woman was the only person in the home at the time of the fire, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said the fire was in the kitchen area and they were able to keep it contained to the home's first floor.

Neighbors said the couple who live in the home are both doctors. They said the couple built the home from the ground up and have lived in the community for a while.

The State Fire Marshal has been called in to determine the cause of the fire.