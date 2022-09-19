One dead in early morning NW Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI - An early morning shooting in northwest Miami-Dade left one man dead and investigators looking for answers.

According to police, when officers and fire rescue arrived they found the body of a man in the road near NW 68th Street and 18th Avenue. People who were in the area said the man was shot around 4 a.m.

Investigators are trying to determine why this man was targeted.

They believe there may have been witnesses and they would like to speak with anyone who saw what occurred.

Anyone with information, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 417-TIPS (8477).