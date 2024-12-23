One dead, another hospitalized in shooting outside WaWa in SW Miami-Dade

One dead, another hospitalized in shooting outside WaWa in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - One person died and another was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting late Sunday near a WaWa in Southwest Miam-Dade County.

At 9 p.m. Sunday, officers found two people inside a car at Southwest 122nd Avenue and 248th Street.

Police had a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Southwest 11th2 Avenue and 248th street but when they got there they didn't find anyone.

Just a little while later a car with the two victims in bad shape turned up at the gas station.

A good Samaritan flagged down police who rushed in to help, police said.

Officers went to that vehicle and attempted to render aid to those victims, but one of those victims was pronounced deceased on scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The other victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical but stable condition.

Detective Andrew Martin told CBS News Miami officers are trying to track down the person or persons responsible but they don't have a lot of information.