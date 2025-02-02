Man hospitalized after shot by deputies because he ran toward them while holding a weapon in Oakland Park, BSO says

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man is hospitalized Sunday evening after deputies shot him because he ran toward them while holding a weapon in Oakland Park, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Just before 5:50 p.m., BSO responded to reports of a suspicious person in the area of East Oakland Park Boulevard and Northeast 6th Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found "an adult male armed with a weapon," BSO said.

According to investigators, the man refused several commands to put the weapon down. Deputies then "deployed multiple less than lethal weapons" in attempts to subdue him; however, the man then ran toward them, forcing the deputies to shoot him, BSO said.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue was then called out to the scene and took the man to an area hospital for treatment. BSO did not say what condition he was in at the time.

All lanes on East Oakland Park Boulevard between Northeast 6th Avenue and 5th Terrace are shut down as the investigation continues.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting while BSO's Internal Affairs Unit is conducting an internal investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.