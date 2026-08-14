Broward business owner seeks help identifying man caught on video breaking into mailbox

An Oakland Park business owner is seeking the public's help in identifying a man captured on surveillance video breaking into a mailbox earlier this month.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1. Surveillance footage from the business owner's Ring camera shows an individual inspecting a mailbox before prying it open with a metal tool.

The business owner, who requested anonymity, expressed frustration regarding the security breach. "You never think this is gonna happen," the owner said. "And when you see it happen, how easily it's done".

The owner, who has been tracking potential illicit activity at the location for about two weeks, attempted to intervene during the break-in. Despite the owner shouting, "I see you," and "I got you," the suspect fled the scene on a scooter.

The business owner emphasized concern regarding the sensitive nature of the mail being handled. "I have people, my clients, send me important stuff through the mail," the owner said. "That's our personal stuff, and he's breaking into it. He's stealing from me".

The incident has been reported to the Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. BSO officials confirmed the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual to contact the Broward Sheriff's Office or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.