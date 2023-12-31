Thousands of baby formula cans recalled after contamination found, FDA says

Thousands of cans of Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition's infant formula sold in the U.S. are being recalled, the Food and Drug Administration announced Sunday. The recall comes after Israeli health authorities confirmed a type of bacteria called Cronobacter sakazakii was found in cans that were being imported into Israel from the U.S.

The recall includes 675,030 cans sold in the U.S., the FDA says, which were produced at a Mead Johnson plant in Zeeland, Michigan starting in June 2023.

Elissa Dodge, a spokesperson for Reckitt, stressed that the batch made for Israel was produced separately from the formula made for the U.S. market. While the cans were produced around the same time, none of the U.S. batches have turned up signs of contamination.

So far, no reports of illnesses have been linked to the recalled products.

A can of Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Powdered Infant Formula and one of the batch numbers involved in the recall, stamped on the bottom of the can. FDA



Cans in the recall of Mead Johnson's Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder can be identified by batch codes listed on the FDA's website, which include:

ZL3FHG (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FMH (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FPE (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FQD (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FRW (19.8 oz cans)

ZL3FXJ (12.6 oz cans)

Reckitt says their Mead Johnson Nutramigen formula ranks as the best selling brand globally for children with cow milk allergies. The recalled cans make up a small share of the formula produced by Reckitt, Dodge said, which is otherwise not being recalled.

"Based on the limited availability of the remaining stock of this special infant formula, it is believed that much, if not all, of the products recalled in the United States have been consumed," the company said in its recall notice.

Customers can contact the company for a refund by calling 866-534-9986 or by emailing consumer.relations@rb.com.

Chronobacter bacteria risks and symptoms

Illnesses connected to Cronobacter are rare, but they can be deadly in infants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cronobacter sakazakii, a germ found naturally in the environment, can live in dry foods, including powdered infant formula, powdered milk, herbal teas and starches. Powdered formula can get contaminated in the home after being opened.

Cronobacter was behind the outbreak linked to Abbott's infant formula in 2022 that amounted to millions of recalled cans. Other sources of cronobacter have also been linked to serious infections in babies fed contaminated milk, like from using poorly sanitized breast pump equipment.

The bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis, according to the recall alert. Symptoms may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths and abnormal movements.

FDA inspections at the plant

On Dec. 28, the FDA says it recommended that Mead Johnson initiate a recall for the product after Israel authorities confirmed the contamination through genomic sequencing. The company agreed to recall the formula on Dec. 29.

"All product in question went through extensive testing by MJN and tested negative for the bacteria," the company said in the recall notice.

The FDA says Mead Johnson's plant in Michigan is now also facing an FDA inspection as a result of the contamination discovered by Israeli health officials, which was first reported on Dec. 14.

"While the FDA's inspection is ongoing, all testing conducted to date by the FDA and Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition has been negative for Cronobacter," the FDA said.

It is unclear how much formula is produced by the plant and when FDA's inspection is expected to conclude. An FDA spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reckitt's Mead Johnson was one of three baby formula manufacturers to face warning letters from the FDA in August. Among the issues scrutinized by the agency was detections of cronobacter in "high and critical hygiene zones" of the Zeeland plant.

An inspection of the same formula factory which ended just weeks before the contamination was discovered cited the company for falling short on precautions needed to ensure that its product did not become contaminated by "microorganisms in the formula or in the processing environment."