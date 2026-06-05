Nu Stadium sells out for Haiti Vs Peru Pre-FIFA Game, giving fans a rare chance to see the Grenadiers in person

An estimated 26,000 soccer fans were expected to fill Nu Stadium Friday night as Haiti faced Peru in an international friendly match. For many Haitian supporters, however, the game meant much more than the final score.

The match marked Haiti's second appearance in South Florida in a week and offered local fans a rare opportunity to watch the Grenadiers play in person.

Many supporters say they have never had the chance to see Haiti's national team compete live. Ongoing instability and violence in Haiti have made it difficult for the team to host matches in its home country, forcing many games to be played elsewhere.

Fans spent part of the day in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood searching for jerseys, flags and other gear before heading to the stadium.

"For over five years, the country has been shut down," said fan Jean Luckner. "Now this is a second home we have here in Miami, and at the same time, Haiti gets to play here in Miami".

The excitement surrounding Haiti's national team has grown significantly since the Grenadiers qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, their first World Cup appearance in 50 years.

While Haiti's official World Cup matches will be played in Boston, Philadelphia, and Atlanta, Friday night's friendly gave South Florida fans a chance to celebrate the team much closer to home.

"We cannot play at home, so we're playing here, and we're very happy about that," one supporter said.

For many fans, soccer is deeply connected to their culture and identity.

"Futbol is in our soul," said Rodentz Josias. "We like soccer, we like playing soccer, and today it's a pleasure to see our team".

Peruvian fans were also expected to turn out in large numbers for the match, adding to the festive atmosphere, including their "La Franja" cheering squad.

Kickoff was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Nu Stadium in Northwest Miami-Dade. Fans began arriving hours before the game as excitement continued to build around both teams and the growing FIFA buzz across South Florida.