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3 people have been shot near a northwest Miami-Dade elementary school prompting a lockdown, officials say

By CBS Miami Team,
Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

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An investigation is underway after a possible triple shooting near a northwest Miami-Dade elementary school, according to officials.

Authorities received a call about a person shot in the area of 2100 NW 75th Street in the Gladeview neighborhood. The shooting's location is near Lilie C. Evans Elementary School, which was on lockdown as a precaution due to the incident.

Three adults were transported to the trauma center as trauma alert patients, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where multiple police cars were seen in the area as deputies investigate. Caution tape was seen surrounding a home in the area. 

CBS News Miami is working on getting additional information, including the status of those who were shot. 

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