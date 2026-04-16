3 people have been shot near a northwest Miami-Dade elementary school prompting a lockdown, officials say

An investigation is underway after a possible triple shooting near a northwest Miami-Dade elementary school, according to officials.

Authorities received a call about a person shot in the area of 2100 NW 75th Street in the Gladeview neighborhood. The shooting's location is near Lilie C. Evans Elementary School, which was on lockdown as a precaution due to the incident.

Three adults were transported to the trauma center as trauma alert patients, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where multiple police cars were seen in the area as deputies investigate. Caution tape was seen surrounding a home in the area.

CBS News Miami is working on getting additional information, including the status of those who were shot.