Car veers off road and crashes into a northwest Miami-Dade yard, nearly injuring multiple people

A neighbor's surveillance video captured a car veering off 22nd Avenue and crashing into a yard in northwest Miami-Dade at 8:16 a.m. Saturday.

Sujey Lara, whose yard was damaged, said she was running late and was supposed to be parked in the spot where the crash occurred. "If not, I would have been parked there, and I would have been hit by that truck," Lara said.

Lara reported there were three people in the car that crashed, but no one was hurt. She is now trying to find out how much it will cost to clean up and repair the damage. "Now this is gonna be a battle for us to get the house fixed again," Lara said.

Carlos Tapanes, who lives about seven blocks up the street, said he still heard the crash. "I heard a bang. Boom boom boom boom boom," Tapanes said. He believes a nearby car and a brick wall prevented the gentleman from being seriously injured. "If it wasn't for this car over here and this brick wall here. This gentleman probably wouldn't be here right now," Tapanes said.

Tapanes is all too familiar with vehicle crashes in the area. He previously spoke to CBS News Miami after a car hopped the curb and crashed into his own yard back in April, killing the driver. This pattern of crashes is becoming familiar to him. "I'm not surprised anymore. When I hear the bang. I'm just like, ' Oh, another one,'" Tapanes said.

Both Lara and Tapanes are hoping something can be done to stop speeding in their neighborhood. "It's not the first time this happened. It happened there before. It happened here before. People treat this road like a highway," Tapanes said.

The families at the scene are still assessing the damage from the crash. CBS News Miami asked the sheriff's office for help and is waiting for a response. The sheriff's office is still looking into the cause of the crash.