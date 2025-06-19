North Miami upgrades flood infrastructure as storm season peaks

As South Florida's flooding season reaches its peak, North Miami is putting the final touches on a trench and drainage project.

The project, along NE 121st Street between 10th and 11th Avenues, is a stretch notorious for water pooling during storms.

The city began the project after widespread flooding last June inundated streets and yards in the area. Residents say they've seen little relief over the years, but some hope the new infrastructure will finally change that.

"Once it fills up over here, gravity does its thing," said Rocko Markovic, who lives on 121st Street and captured video of the flooding near his home on June 2.

Photos shared with CBS News Miami from last summer show water surging into yards and overtaking the road. In response, the city installed a new trench and drainage system. But Markovic said the effort has had trade-offs.

"They put concrete everywhere, then where's the water gonna go? Now the water pushes off onto my yard and in my front porch," he said. "They had to remove trees near my house to make room for the trench. I wish they could have kept them there."

Flooding makes roads impassable

William Cruz, another nearby resident, said the road becomes nearly impossible to use when it rains.

"You will not be able to drive your car on this street. You're gonna float your car," Cruz said.

Cruz remains uncertain about the effectiveness of the trench until it's tested under severe rain conditions.

"It hasn't raised enough to see if it is gonna help. I hope it helps so the situation gets better," he said.

City eyes long-term improvements

The trench project coincides with North Miami's recently completed Stormwater Master Plan update. The study, released last month, identified 22 vulnerable zones across the city and recommended the trench on 121st Street.

A city official told CBS News Miami that all drains along the trench have now been installed and crews are about a month away from completing the final touches, laying sod and resurfacing the road.

Citywide improvements under the new stormwater plan are expected to take years, but for residents like Markovic and Cruz, the project on 121st Street is a test case, one that may show if change is really on the way.