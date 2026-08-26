North Miami council members cleared on Sunshine Law but found to have violated city charter, judge rules

A Miami-Dade civil court judge ruled Wednesday afternoon that three North Miami City Council members violated the city charter but did not violate Florida's Sunshine Law in a civil case stemming from the 2024 firing of then-City Manager Rasha Cameau.

Vice Mayor Kassandra Timothe and council members Pierre Frantz Charles and Mary Estimé-Irvin were named as defendants in the lawsuit filed by North Miami resident Eileen Bicaba. The civil lawsuit accused the three elected officials of violating Florida's Sunshine Law, the North Miami City Charter and the People Bill of Rights.

The case was heard by Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Beatrice Butchko Sanchez without a jury.

The Miami-Dade Courts Public Information Office confirmed the judge's decision to CBS News Miami, saying, "The Court ruled that Defendants did not violate the Sunshine Law but did violate the city charter." It added, "A written ruling will be issued in the coming weeks."

What the ruling ultimately means for Timothe, Frantz Charles and Estimé-Irvin remains unclear. CBS News Miami reached out to the City of North Miami about what happens next. City officials said they want to wait for the judge's written ruling before making any decisions.

Defendents named in this lawsuits are (from left to right) Councilwoman Mary Estimé-Irvin, Vice Mayor Kassandra Timothe, and Councilman Pierre Frantz-Charles City of North Miami

During the trial, Timothe said the lawsuit was taking council members away from their work for the city. She told CBS News Miami, "This is definitely taken away from the work that we have to do for the City of North Miami."

"This is just an injunction case, and it's sad to say, but it's a waste of public funds right now," she continued. "We could be doing so much more, doing the work of the people from North Miami, but we're here today."

Following the decision, Timothe released a statement emphasizing the court's finding on the issue of the Sunshine Law. Her full statement reads:

"Today's ruling confirms what I have maintained from the beginning: the plaintiff failed to establish a legal basis for the requested injunctive relief, and the relief sought was denied. Judge Beatrice Butchko Sanchez denied the plaintiff's request for injunctive relief, which means no violations of Florida's Sunshine Law were found.

Throughout my public service career, I have acted in good faith, followed the advice of counsel, and remained committed to protecting the families and institutions of the City of North Miami.

My legal team will carefully review the Court's written order in the coming days and evaluate every available option to challenge any improper court finding should the order contain any finding that exceeded the scope of the complaint.

I will remain focused on serving the families of District 2, strengthening our North Miami community, and continuing the work my families elected me to do."