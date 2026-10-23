Landscaping truck crashes into bus bench, 3 North Miami businesses, sending 2 passengers to the hospital

A landscaping truck crashed into a bus bench and three businesses in downtown North Miami on Friday afternoon, sending two people to the hospital, police said.

North Miami police said the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Northeast 125th Street.

Video from a nearby business shows the truck striking the bench before slamming into storefronts. The sidewalk is typically busy, and the bench is a popular bus stop.

Police said the two passengers who were hospitalized had minor injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

City crews spent hours cleaning up, and the building's management company boarded up the damaged storefronts.

"Everything was caution-taped off. It was a sea of glass," said Christian Paris, the property manager.

Paris said the crash, which happened in the middle of the day, could have ended differently.

"There was a client of the medical center who was about to come and wait for the bus. They told them to just wait inside, and just a couple of minutes later the bus stop got hit," Paris said.

"Thank God no one was hurt; it's a relief. It could have ended way worse," he said.