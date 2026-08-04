Woman accused of antisemitic attack on Jewish man at Starbucks inside North Miami Beach Target

A 43-year-old North Miami woman is facing multiple felony charges after police say she carried out an antisemitic attack on a Jewish man inside the Starbucks located within a Target store in North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, the incident happened Sunday afternoon at the Target located at 14075 Biscayne Boulevard.

Investigators identified the suspect as Chyvonne Juanita Palmer, who was arrested at the scene and later appeared before a bond court judge.

Police said the victim was sitting at the Starbucks wearing a yarmulke, also known as a kippah, when Palmer "suddenly stood up" and approached him without provocation.

Suspect allegedly shouted "I hate them"

According to the arrest report, Palmer began screaming at the victim before striking him twice with a cellphone. Officers said she then returned to her seat, but the confrontation escalated moments later.

Investigators allege Palmer stood up again, grabbed a metal chair, raised it in an apparent attempt to strike the victim, and repeatedly shouted, "I hate them."

Before she could allegedly hit the man with the chair, two bystanders intervened, according to police. One of them escorted the victim to the men's restroom for safety while authorities responded.

Target condemns incident

On Monday evening, a Target spokesperson released a statement condemning the incident.

"We're deeply saddened by this incident, as the safety of our guests and team is Target's top priority," the company said in a statement. "We do not tolerate this kind of behavior in our stores and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement."

The attack has left members of the local Jewish community concerned.

"I would say nowadays, it's very strange because we want to be free," said Alex Klein, a Jewish customer who was sitting at the same Starbucks on Monday, though he did not know the victim.

Klein said incidents like this underscore the need for greater unity.

"We need to spread more light to the world and kindness," he said.

Palmer has been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with prejudice, and disorderly conduct.

During her first court appearance, a judge ordered that Palmer be released to the custody of Southern Winds Hospital in Hialeah for a mental health evaluation.

As of Monday night, she had posted bond and was no longer in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.