South Florida mom accused of leaving 4 children, including infant, home alone to go on cruise released on bond

A 29-year-old South Florida mother accused of leaving her four young children — including a 2-month-old baby — home alone for three days while she went on a cruise was released from jail on bond Tuesday night.

Nathalie Beliezaire walked out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center before 9 p.m., covering her face after noticing cameras outside the jail.

Beliezaire was arrested after getting off the cruise ship and faces four counts of child neglect. She appeared in bond court earlier Tuesday before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer, who expressed disbelief as she reviewed the allegations.

"You cannot make this up," Glazer said. "It says she went on a cruise and left her children home alone."

According to the arrest report, Beliezaire was supposed to drop the children off at their grandmother's home before leaving for the cruise but allegedly never did.

"These poor kids were home alone for three days?" Glazer said. "I guess there's probable cause for child neglect. We're just grateful nothing else happened to these kids."

Beliezaire's public defender told the judge that she denied the allegations.

"Judge, Ms. Beliezaire denies these allegations," the attorney said.

"Of course she does," Glazer responded.

The judge appeared particularly troubled by the age of the youngest child.

"The baby was born in July of this year. Who leaves a baby alone like that?" Glazer said.

According to Beliezaire's arrest report, North Miami Beach police entered the family's apartment after the father of the 2-month-old baby called 911.

Police body-camera video recorded officers entering the residence, where investigators said they found the infant and the other three children without adult supervision. The four siblings were found together, hiding in a bathroom, according to police.

The infant's father told investigators that he had seen a WhatsApp story posted the previous Thursday that appeared to show a Carnival cruise ticket purchase.

According to the arrest report, the father said he had been told the children would be supervised while Beliezaire was away. Two days later, however, he became concerned that no one was caring for them and contacted authorities.

During Tuesday's hearing, Beliezaire's public defender asked the judge to consider pretrial services and an alternate bond, stressing that the accusations had not been proven.

"At this time, it's only an allegation. She denies the allegation," the public defender said.

"They arrested her disembarking the cruise ship," Glazer responded.

The judge ultimately set bond at $2,500 on each count and ordered Beliezaire to have no contact with the children, either directly or indirectly. She was also ordered not to possess firearms, weapons, or ammunition.

Beliezaire wiped away tears during the hearing.

"Good luck to you, madam," Glazer said after announcing the bond conditions.

Beliezaire posted bond and was released Tuesday night.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is expected to investigate the case.