North Miami apartment residents rushed out as police respond to reported shooting, flooding

Residents at a North Miami apartment building said they were rushed out after police responded to reports of a shooter, while water flooded the building just after midnight Sunday.

A man says he heard a commotion just after midnight at his apartment building on Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami.

"Police all running throughout the building, they came in with guns drawn, saying, 'Hey, everybody get out, get out,'" the man said.

The man didn't want his face shown and said that police told him there was a shooter on site, while water filled his floor.

"The water rushed, it was about maybe like an inch and a half, two inches of water down the entire third floor," he said. "It seemed like a movie."

Both North Miami and North Miami Beach police were on scene. North Miami Beach police said there was evidence of a shooting and one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Diana Sobalbarro said she immediately evacuated after hearing loud noises.

"Glass shattered, then a lot of water started coming down, then we heard the alarm going on," Sobalbarro said.

As police investigated, the people who live in the building said they had to find somewhere else to sleep.

"I've been sleeping in my truck. My girl been sleeping in the truck with me," the man said.

Those who live in the building said they're unsure about whether their apartments were seriously damaged by the water.