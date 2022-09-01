North Lauderdale woman fights off attacker to protect her kids: "I went into mom mode"

North Lauderdale woman fights off attacker to protect her kids: "I went into mom mode"

North Lauderdale woman fights off attacker to protect her kids: "I went into mom mode"

NORTH LAUDERDALE –- Jessica Greer said what was supposed to be a quick trip to the grocery store, wound up being one of the scariest moments of her life.

On August 23, shortly after 4 p.m., she said she was headed into the Broward Meat and Fish Market in North Lauderdale, when she was grabbed from behind.

"I turned around and just started swinging," she said. "I fought with everything that I had. I went into 'mom mode.'"

The Broward Sheriff's Office just released surveillance video of the incident in hopes of the public being able to help identify the attacker.

The video showed Greer walking through the parking lot with her three children, who are ages 8, 7, and 3.

BSO is looking for this man suspected in an attack earlier this month at the Broward Meat and Fish Market. Broward Sheriff's Office

The suspect could be seen following not too far behind, wearing a white shirt and white hat.

Then, as they entered the store, the man was caught on tape coming up behind Greer and grabbing her around the neck.

"My daughter was clutched in front of me, and the man fell on top of my 3-year-old daughter, and then got to shaking and took off," Greer said. "It happened so quickly that it's just unbelievable."

"I felt as though that man was not coming at me for my necklace, that he was coming at me for my children," she continued. "I'm a mother. And that's my first instinct. It makes me sick to my stomach."

She said one of her sons alerted a man walking into the store. The other ran to the registers and yelled "Call 911!"

The suspect ran off with her necklace, but Greer said that was the least of her worries.

"It could have been a lot worse and it wasn't. Thank God."

BSO said the suspect was driving a light-colored Nissan sedan, possibly a silver or champagne color. If you have information, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.