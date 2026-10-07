South Florida police officer arrested after alleged domestic dispute with boyfriend, officials say

A North Bay Village police officer who is currently on probation was arrested Tuesday after an alleged domestic dispute with her boyfriend, authorities said.

Marcia Sangronis, a Hialeah resident, spent Tuesday night in jail following an argument with her boyfriend of two years over his interest in pursuing a law enforcement career.

According to an arrest report, after Sangronis declared that the relationship was over, she allegedly bit the victim three times on his arm and scratched his body, arms, and face.

Sangronis appeared before a judge on Wednesday, where the charge was reduced from aggravated battery to simple battery, a misdemeanor. Bond was set at $1,000, and she was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

North Bay Village police announced that Sangronis has been relieved of duty with pay. The department stated that it holds all personnel to the highest standards of conduct and expects full accountability for actions both on and off duty.

While Sangronis provided her account of the incident during questioning by Hialeah police, the section of the arrest report containing that account was redacted. Her family declined to comment on the allegations.