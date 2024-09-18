No serious injuries reported in Miami Beach apartment fire

Fire erupts in apartment at Miami Beach highrise

MIAMI BEACH - No serious injuries were reported after a fire early Wednesday morning in a Miami Beach high-rise.

According to Miami Beach Fire, it received word of an apartment fire in a building at 5255 Collins Avenue just before 5 a.m.

Arriving fire crews found flames and smoke coming from a unit on the fourth floor. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the one apartment.

One person who was inside the unit was checked out by paramedics but not transported to a hospital.

What started the fire is under investigation. The fire department said the preliminary cause appears to be a charged electric scooter.

