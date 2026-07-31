9th floor balcony fire at Miami high-rise forces man and his 2 dogs to flee building early in the morning

A man was able to escape with his dogs after a ninth-floor balcony fire at a Miami building early Friday morning, leaving them displaced.

The fire broke out at the Bay Parc Apartments across from Margaret Pace Park. The resident, who asked to be identified only as Andy, said he was in his room when he heard a loud noise.

"All I know is that this happened, and I ran out when I heard a big bang and a popping noise, and I ran out from my room. My balcony was on fire, and I saw flames. I grabbed my two dogs, and I got the hell out of there," Andy said.

Andy, a dog trainer, escaped with an Australian cattle dog and a German Shepherd. He injured his foot during the incident but is doing better, and his dogs are OK.

He said he had no hesitation about leaving all of his belongings behind.

"Possessions are possessions, and they can be replaced," he said.

Miami Fire Rescue responded and said there was smoke and water damage to the unit. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Andy said he has a theory about what could have started it.

"I think somebody might've flicked a cigarette and something landed on my couch on the balcony because it was engulfed in flames," he said.

He said he did not panic when he realized what was happening.

"I wasn't scared. I just thought I've got something to do," Andy said.

Andy has lived in the building for a year and a half. He is currently staying at a nearby hotel while his unit is repaired. He said he is receiving assistance from the Red Cross and plans to move back in once the unit is ready.