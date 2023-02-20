Nicklaus Children's Hospital reunites heart patients with doctors

MIAMI - After three years, pediatric cardiac patients and their families were reunited with their doctors at Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

February is heart month, and Monday the hospital hosted a reunion for those who have undergone treatment for heart conditions and birth defects.

Jacob Perez, 14, is one of those patients. In his own words, he said he was happy and thankful to be alive after being born with a heart condition. Jacob had his first open heart surgery at only a few days old.

His father reflected on the journey, saying battling the curveballs is challenging.

"It's been a long road. 14 years and when he first was born, he had multiple open-heart surgeries and to have all these doctors and nurses help us, it's a blessing," his dad said.

The simple things like playing Spiderman and Mario are what Jacob gets to enjoy thanks to the treatment he got here at Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Chief of Cardiac Surgery, Dr. Redmon Burke, says seeing his patients overcome their illnesses and going on to lead healthy lives makes him emotional.

For many families, the relationship with Dr. Burke is personal. Tyler Hartrick has a son named Tad. He says thanks to Dr. Burke and the team at Nicklaus, he got to get to know his son for his short time on Earth.

Tad was born with several heart challenges and even a clef lip. Dr. Burke remembers him. "I remember Tad as being a desperately ill newborn baby. Most places would've given up on him," he said.

At Nicklaus, they didn't give up. Instead, they kept fighting. "We said okay we're going to take Tad as far as he can go," said Dr. Burke.

Tad only lived until he was four years-old, but his dad says he lived a very vibrant life. "Everything was beautiful to him, and he was so pure."

In honor of his legacy, Tyler gifted Tad's beloved red Benz to another family and he plans to match the hospitals donations to buy another one.

"It's nice to be able to give back as well and make sure that some of the things that Tad held dearly to him, get to a family who's in need as well and keep his legacy going," said Hartrick.

It's no easy feat having a child faced with big life obstacles so young, but for those impacted, doctors and nurses become family. Though challenges persist, these families are given is hope.