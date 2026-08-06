Newly renovated Bucky Dent Water Park closed indefinitely over permit issues, Hialeah city officials announce

The newly renovated Bucky Dent Water Park has been forced to close indefinitely after Florida Department of Health officials discovered the facility was operating without a valid permit.

The closure comes just five days after Mayor Bryan Calvo and city leaders celebrated the park's reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The issue was uncovered following an unrelated medical emergency at the site. Lifeguards pulled a man from the water and administered CPR before he was transported to a hospital, where he is currently recovering. City official Julio Ligorria praised the lifeguards' actions, noting the man's life was saved before first responders arrived.

Following that incident, inspectors discovered that the water park lacked the necessary health department permit.

Residents expressed frustration regarding the timeline of the closure.

"I don't understand," said Hialeah resident Yised Casanella, who brought her sons to the park Thursday morning. "How are they even (allowed) to open? Don't they need the permit to be actually open?".

In a statement, the City of Hialeah attributed the situation to an administrative error.

"The city conducted rigorous inspection of the pools prior to opening and all required city permits were issued," Ligorria said. "Due to an oversight in filling out a form, the health department permit is still pending approval. We are moving swiftly to reopen the pool once it is issued."

The city issued an apology to residents, acknowledging that the community had been anticipating the opening of the facility following a seven-year wait.