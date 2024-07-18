New images show man accused of South Beach sexual battery

MIAMI - Miami Beach police have released new images of the man they say sexually battered a woman in South Beach last Tuesday morning.

According to police, the woman was rollerblading on the 2300 block of the Beach Walk at around 1 a.m., when a man came up from behind her, grabbed her, knocked her to the ground, and dragged her into the dunes before sexually battering her.

Miami Beach police say there will be an enhanced police presence in the area as they continue to conduct their investigation.

Police say the suspect is in his 20s-30s - about, 5'8 to 5'9 and about 180 pounds.

He was in a white outfit when the attack happened with distinctive arm tattoos.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call police.