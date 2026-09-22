Minimum wage, animal cruelty and court orders: What to know about new Florida laws taking effect Oct. 1

Among the new laws taking effect Oct. 1 are changes in how police identify criminal gang members, a new penalty for those who involve minors in animal fighting, and a clarification on license plate frame rules.

The final $1 increase in the state's voter-approved minimum wage will also take effect Sept. 30, pushing it up to $15 an hour. It's part of the 2020 constitutional amendment spearheaded by prominent Orlando lawyer John Morgan.

Under the amendment, the minimum wage went to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021, and grew by $1 on Sept. 30 of each subsequent year. Any future increases will be based on inflation.

Tipped employees will also see their base wage increase from $10.98 to $11.98 an hour on Sept. 30.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, unchanged since July 2009. An employer of a tipped employee is required to pay $2.13 an hour in direct wages provided the tips equal the federal minimum wage.

The majority of legislation that successfully advanced out of the 2026 regular session and a series of special sessions became law July 1, the start of the current fiscal year, or upon the signature of Gov. Ron DeSantis. But some laws and provisions don't take effect until Oct. 1.

Among the changes in state law as of Oct. 1:

Transportation

The pre-sales process begins for the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to offer specialty license plates involving: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC); Miami Northwestern Alumni Association; Outsider; St. Petersburg College; and First Responders Resiliency. (SB 246)

Clarifying a 2025 law regarding frames placed around a license plate, the 2026 legislation allows frames if they don't cover the primary features of the plate – essentially the letters, numbers and registration sticker.

Felony Registry

A "career offender" registration is to be created similar to the sexual offender registry. The new law requires habitual violent felony offenders, violent career criminals, and three-time violent felony offenders to annually provide their address, phone number, employment, vehicles, professional licenses and immigration status to the local sheriff.

Those individuals must also report changes of address, phone numbers and employment within 48 hours and have the marking "775.261," signifying "career offender," on their driver's license or state identification card. (SB 1332)

Lewd Behavior

Observing a child under 16 for sexual gratification, while intentionally exposing sexual organs in a lewd manner, regardless of the minor being aware of being observed, becomes a third-degree felony. (HB 1525)

Animal Cruelty

Penalties are increased for animal cruelty, with a new third-degree felony offense for adults who involve minors in animal fighting, baiting or in sexual offenses. Children charged would have to undergo psychological evaluations and, if recommended, treatment. (HB 559)

Court Orders

Willfully violating a "no contact" court order carries new penalties, with law enforcement authorized to make a warrantless arrest when the officer has cause to believe the order was violated. (HB 397)

Gangs

Makes it easier to categorize a person as a criminal gang member, from allowing a spouse to make the identification to accepting online admissions of gang membership and reducing the number of times a person must be seen in the company of gang members from four to two.

The bill also defines the term "gang-related language" to mean any verbal or written statement that signals gang affiliation, supports gang activity, or uses recognized gang codes, symbols, or terminology associated with criminal organization. (HB 429)

Drugs

The manufacture, selling or even delivery of xylazine outside its allowed use as animal drug products for veterinary purposes becomes a first-degree felony. Also, selling or possessing nitrous oxide, unless for approved uses at grocery stores, becomes a third-degree felony. (HB 432)

Trash

Requires Broward County to conduct a feasibility study and hold a public hearing before advancing plans to expand the "Monarch Hill Landfill." (HB 4039)

Water Management

The Fellsmere Water Control District is reduced in size from 34,441 acres to 14,090 acres and moved from an independent special district in Indian River County to a dependent district of the county. (HB 4093)