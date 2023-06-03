Netflix and Athletic Brewing release 'The Witcher'-themed non-alcoholic beer

MIAMI -- A brew inspired by Netflix's "The Witcher" has kicked off a partnership between the streaming app and one of the largest nonalcoholic craft breweries in the US.

Athletic Brewing Company's collaboration with Netflix will feature limited edition, co-branded nonalcoholic beers, the brewing company announced in a news release.

The first brew to be released is Geralt's Gold, is described as a "nonalcoholic hoppy helles inspired by the hit fantasy drama," according to Athletic Brewing.

"The Witcher" has starred Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia for its first few seasons, the third of which premieres June 29.

"We love coming up with new and unique ways for fans to experience the stories they love, especially for fans as passionate as The Witcher," said Josh Simon, Netflix's vice president of consumer products, in a statement.

"Working with Athletic Brewing is the perfect opportunity to bring Geralt's favorite taverns to life," Simon said.

Geralt's Gold will be sold across the US, and it's already available on the Athletic Brewing website.

The booze-free beer might appeal to the one-third of Americans who reported trying to consume less alcohol, according to a recent survey.

Nonalcoholic beer sales were up by 33% this year, the survey found.

Athletic Brewing, launched in 2018, ferments its brews to be less than 0.5% alcohol by volume – the legal limit for US-brewed nonalcoholic beer, the company said in the release.

Geralt's Gold comes with a freebie for the first 750 people who order it on Athletic Brewing's website, the company announced.

Netflix has entered numerous partnerships to extend its brand, including clothing, a dating app, and even electric vehicles.