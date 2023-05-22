Nearly half a millon PowerXL waffle irons recalled after users burned

MIAMI - A recall has been issued for more than 450,000 waffle irons branded PowerXL.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the "Stuffed Wafflizer" waffle makers have burned some users when hot batter or stuffing was "expelled" while in use.

There have been 44 reported incidents including 34 burn injuries with three requiring medical attention.

The recall involves PowerXL Model ESWM02 (five inch model) and Model ESWM03 (seven inch model) Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers. They were sold in 11 colors and have the PowerXL logo on the top of the waffle maker. The model numbers and date codes are printed on a tag attached to the power cord, with all date codes included in this recall.

The waffle irons were sold at Walmart, Kohls, Big Lots, BJ's Wholesale Club, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Target, Sam's Club and other home goods stores nationwide and online at www.QVC.com, www.walmart.com, www.kohls.com and other websites from July 2021 through October 2022 for between $30 and $60.

Owners of the waffle makers in question should reach out to the maker, Empower Brands, to receive a latch adaptor and instructions.