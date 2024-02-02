Two children died after being found unresponsive in vehicle I-95 ramp to Turnpike Extension at Golden Glades

Two children died after being found unresponsive in vehicle at Golden Glades interchange

Two children died after being found unresponsive in vehicle at Golden Glades interchange

Two children died after being found unresponsive in vehicle at Golden Glades interchange

MIAMI - Two children found unresponsive in a vehicle on the northbound I-95 ramp to the Turnpike Extension at the Golden Glades interchange have died.

According to Miami-Dade police, around 2 a.m. they received a call about a child who was unresponsive in the vehicle. Shortly afterward, they received another call that a second child was unresponsive.

"Just after our units arrived, they located a female on the scene who was the driver of the vehicle. She was driving the vehicle where these juveniles were located. And that adult female went over the railing to the on-ramp onto the railroad tracks which is a considerable distance" said Miami-Dade Detective Andre Martin.

"The juveniles that were located in the backseat of the vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital where despite medical efforts they were pronounced deceased," he added.

The children were a boy and a girl between 3 and 4 years old. Martin did not reveal the cause of death.

The woman was taken to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

"Not just as a police officer, but as a father. Any case, any incident such as this one that results in the death of a child is very, very difficult. My prayers are with the family of these children," said Martin.

Police have closed the ramp, which is also used to access westbound SR 826, for the investigation.

"Right now our investigators are working to piece this tragic incident together. There are many many questions that they have that they're working to find answers to. The familial relationship between the adult female and the children is still unknown," said Martin.

"There should be no incident that results in the loss of a child, especially the ages of three and four years old. And we just really hope we can figure out exactly what happened here," he added.

The train tracks that run under the interchange are also impacted. Tri-Rail said riders can expect delays in that area. A bus bridge has been set up to connect the two closest stations.

Martin said the person who called was not the driver, but a passerby in another vehicle.