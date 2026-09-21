National Hazing Prevention Week sees South Florida families, advocates push for campus safety and legal reforms

As National Hazing Prevention Week begins this September, advocacy groups and grieving families across the country are pushing for stricter anti-hazing enforcement and cultural change within student organizations.

For John Tsialas and Flavia Tomasello, the mission is personal. Five months after their son, Antonio Tsialas—a former Ransom Everglades soccer captain—enrolled at Cornell University, he attended a secret "dirty rush" fraternity event that required freshmen to drink large amounts of alcohol and endure hazing. Following an almost two-day search, police found his body.

"I could not believe that this was happening, not to us, but in general," John Tsialas said.

In response to his death, Cornell banned "dirty rush" events. Tsialas' parents founded the Antonio Tsialas Leadership Foundation to promote compassionate leadership and educate high school and college students on how to avoid hazing. Their advocacy, alongside other families, helped push Congress to pass the Stop Campus Hazing Act in 2024.

Attorney David Bianchi, who specializes in fraternity hazing cases, emphasized that hazing remains a major problem today. Twenty-five years ago, Bianchi represented the family of Chad Meredith, a University of Miami student who drowned in Lake Osceola after overdrinking with two fraternity officers. That lawsuit prompted Florida lawmakers to pass the Chad Meredith Act, which toughened hazing penalties and limited legal defenses for the accused.

While universities and national fraternities across the country have since adopted anti-hazing policies, legal advocates urge further accountability. In July, Miami-Dade authorities charged a U.S. Secret Service agent and two others in connection with an alleged violent hazing crime that injured two people. Bianchi noted that stronger enforcement from universities and a greater willingness by prosecutors to file criminal charges are essential.

"I love traditions," Tomasello said. "I love rituals. How can we change them?"

To support students and families, the Antonio Tsialas Leadership Foundation will host a hazing prevention roundtable via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m.