Nancy Pelosi's husband "violently assaulted" at their San Francisco home, her office says

Nancy Pelosi's husband assaulted at home Nancy Pelosi's husband assaulted at their San Francisco home 01:04

A suspect broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco Friday morning and "violently assaulted" Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to the speaker's spokesperson.

Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill said the speaker was not at the residence at the time, and Paul Pelosi, 82, is in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery. The Associated Press, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation, reported that Pelosi "suffered blunt force injuries in the attack."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pictured with her husband, Paul Pelosi, on Capitol Hill on January 3, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Zach Gibson / Getty Images

"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," Hammill said. "The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The speaker was not in San Francisco at the time."

"The speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill added.

Lawmakers of both parties shared their responses to the attack on social media.

"I wish Mr Pelosi well & pray for a quick recovery Everyone deserves 2b respected & violence is never okay," Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted. And Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier, who represents San Mateo, about 20 miles from San Francisco, said in a tweet, "Thank God @SpeakerPelosi's husband Paul is safe after being attacked in their home by an assailant. While the motive is still unknown we know where this kind of violence is sanctioned and modeled."

CBS News has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department.

The Pelosis have been married since 1963, and have five children.

This is a developing story.