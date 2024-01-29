NAACP calls on Department of Justice to investigate rash of inmate deaths at Broward jail

WASHINGTON -- The NAACP on Monday asked the U.S. Department of Justice to open a probe into the Broward County Sheriff's Office and its management of county jails where 21 people have died while in custody, according to the civil rights agency.

Saying the sheriff's office had failed the community, the civil rights group called on federal authorities to step in.

Family of Broward Jail beaten inmate on life support seeks answers. CBS News Miami

"It's time for our Justice Department to intervene, and ensure that this tragic pattern of negligence is addressed, and any bad actors are held accountable," the group said in a statement posted online.

Marsha Ellison, president of the Broward NAACP chapter, said in the statement: "The alarming number of deaths and distressing incidents within Broward County Jails demands swift action. We call upon the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into the Sheriff's Office's training and oversight, ensuring accountability for the lives lost and the well-being of those still in custody."

At least four inmates at the Broward jail have died while in custody within recent weeks.

Chief Public Defender Gordon Weekes took a tour of the facility last week and allowed to tour jail cells, medical and detox units and high-risk inmates.

"There were issues of concern that I will speak to the sheriff and his command staff about them," he said following the tour. "We learned they are 15 percent understaffed and when you are understaffed you lose patience."

The in-custody fatalities include: