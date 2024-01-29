NAACP calls on Department of Justice to investigate rash of inmate deaths at Broward jail
WASHINGTON -- The NAACP on Monday asked the U.S. Department of Justice to open a probe into the Broward County Sheriff's Office and its management of county jails where 21 people have died while in custody, according to the civil rights agency.
Saying the sheriff's office had failed the community, the civil rights group called on federal authorities to step in.
"It's time for our Justice Department to intervene, and ensure that this tragic pattern of negligence is addressed, and any bad actors are held accountable," the group said in a statement posted online.
Marsha Ellison, president of the Broward NAACP chapter, said in the statement: "The alarming number of deaths and distressing incidents within Broward County Jails demands swift action. We call upon the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into the Sheriff's Office's training and oversight, ensuring accountability for the lives lost and the well-being of those still in custody."
At least four inmates at the Broward jail have died while in custody within recent weeks.
Chief Public Defender Gordon Weekes took a tour of the facility last week and allowed to tour jail cells, medical and detox units and high-risk inmates.
"There were issues of concern that I will speak to the sheriff and his command staff about them," he said following the tour. "We learned they are 15 percent understaffed and when you are understaffed you lose patience."
The in-custody fatalities include:
- Jenard Geffrard, 29, who was incarcerated at the jail last year and died during an explosive physical confrontation with his cellmate. Officials say Geffrard suffered from mental health issues before he was brutally beaten by a fellow cellmate who also was suffering from mental competency issues.
- The suicide of 27-year-old inmate Alvin Modeste, which led to at least one jail worker being placed on an administrative leave.
- The Jan. 2 death of Corbin Moberg, 27, whose cause of death remains under investigation. An autopsy and toxicology test results were pending.
- The passing of Joseph Kirk at the jail after he was arrested last week on a misdemeanor charge and taken to the jail detox unit before being found dead.
