Broward jail employee on leave after mentally ill inmate dies by suicide

MIAMI - A Broward jail employee is on paid leave after a mentally ill inmate died by suicide.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says they're investigating how 43-year-old Alvin Modeste suffocated himself inside the jail.

He died Wednesday.

"The parallels are very clear: It's a level of supervision that is lacking within that jail," said public defender Gordon Weekes. He wrote a letter to the sheriff with strong criticism and recommendations.

Earlier this week, CBS News Miami told you about another man who suffered from mental illness and died.

It was after a brutal beating, by another inmate with mental health issues.

As we've been reporting for months, the mental health crisis has led to devastating outcomes in South Florida jails.

