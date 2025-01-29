Shots fired at NAACP's branch office in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - An investigation is underway after shots were fired at the NAACP branch office in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, Monday night around 11 p.m. they received a call about shots fired in the 1100 block of NW 6 Street.

Bullet holes were found in windows on the north and east sides of the NAACP's office on NW 6 Street. The building is east of I-95 and northwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale.

No one was in the building at the time of the shooting and no injuries were reported, according to police.

Investigators are trying to determine if someone intentionally shot at the building or if it was hit by stray bullets.

State Senator Rosalind Osgood posted on X that she's counting on police to make an arrest.

Lastnight someone shot into the NAACP Fort Lauderdale/Broward Branch Building. The building was not occupied. Gun Violence is a serious problem. This is unexceptionable! I am counting on @flpd to make an arrest! — Dr. Rosalind Osgood (@SenatorOsgood) January 28, 2025



This is a developing story, check back for updates.