Shots fired at NAACP's branch office in Fort Lauderdale

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - An investigation is underway after shots were fired at the NAACP branch office in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, Monday night around 11 p.m. they received a call about shots fired in the 1100 block of NW 6 Street. 

Bullet holes were found in windows on the north and east sides of the NAACP's office on NW 6 Street. The building is east of I-95 and northwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale.

No one was in the building at the time of the shooting and no injuries were reported, according to police.   

Investigators are trying to determine if someone intentionally shot at the building or if it was hit by stray bullets.  

State Senator Rosalind Osgood posted on X that she's counting on police to make an arrest.

 
This is a developing story, check back for updates.

