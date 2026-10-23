Woman arrested, person hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash, vehicle hits Deerfield Beach gas station

One person was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash in Deerfield Beach in which one vehicle hit a building at a gas station, Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue said.

Fire Rescue responded around 2:50 p.m. Friday to the crash near East Hillsboro Boulevard and North Federal Highway.

BSO firefighters found several vehicles involved, including one that had struck a building at a nearby Mobil station.

Firefighters assessed the scene and checked people for injuries.

One person was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Their condition is unknown.

A CBS News Miami viewer sent cellphone videos and photos of a woman being handcuffed by BSO deputies after the crash at the gas station. It is unknown what charges, if any, she will face.

Initial observations indicated that the building did not appear to have sustained structural damage, Fire Rescue said.

No additional information has been released as the cause of the crash is unknown.