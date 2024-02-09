Mother of Bills fan killed after Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium met with Miami Gardens detectives

Mother of man gunned down after Dolphins, Bills game wants killer caught

MIAMI - The grieving mother of a Buffalo Bills fan who was shot and killed moments after the Bills, Miami Dolphins game in January met with Miami Gardens police on Friday to talk about their investigation.

Susan Isaacs traveled from Six Nations, Canada with family members to South Florida on a heartfelt mission to find answers about the death of her 30-year-old son Dylan.

"I met with the beautiful people here that are doing this investigation to find this person that took our Dylan. I'm upset I lost my son and we need to heal as a family. That's our main priority right now is to heal and to get through this. The hurt I feel for my son, it will never go away. I have to live with this for the rest of my life," she said.

Isaacs, 30, and a few of his friends were walking through traffic after the Bills' win at Hard Rock Stadium and got into an argument with a man who tried to hit them with his vehicle. When the man tried to drive off, Isaac and company reportedly went after him. That's when the man stopped, got out, and shot Issacs. He then drove off.

Miami Gardens police said the car was later recovered in West Palm Beach.

On Isaac's Facebook page, it said he was from Brantford, Ontario, and was living in Hollywood.