Mother, child died by "traumatic means" at Plantation home

MIAMI - The death of a Plantation mother and her child in their home on Tuesday is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Around noon, police went to the home in the 1000 block of 97th Avenue to do a welfare check.

Inside, they found the bodies of 38-year-old Sara Ashley Gama, and her 2-year-old son Ethan Aponte. Investigators said they father, 40-year-old Jean Carlos Aponte, was also in the home. He was unconscious, possibly as a result of an apparent self-induced drug overdose, according to police.

He was taken to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

A neighbor saw police show up and go in that door with the children's grandparents. They came out with a newborn.

Plantation police said the mom and child died by "traumatic means" but would not be more specific.

Neighbor John Goodish said, "I'm beyond sad. What a loss for the neighborhood."

Gilda Howell knew the families. She was shocked by what the police said happened.

"Oh my God, we were just here yesterday. Devastation. How does this happen?... She just had a baby," said Howell.

Police believe this is a domestic case.

Neighbors said Jean Aponte is a military veteran who never drank, spent lots of with his family, worked hard on his home's appearance, and showed no signs of trouble.