Watch CBS News
Local News

Mother, child died by "traumatic means" at Plantation home

By Mauricio Maldonado , John MacLauchlan , Larry Seward

/ CBS Miami

Mother, child found dead inside Plantation home
Mother, child found dead inside Plantation home 02:15

MIAMI - The death of a Plantation mother and her child in their home on Tuesday is being investigated as a possible homicide. 

Around noon, police went to the home in the 1000 block of 97th Avenue to do a welfare check. 

Inside, they found the bodies of 38-year-old Sara Ashley Gama, and her 2-year-old son Ethan Aponte. Investigators said they father, 40-year-old Jean Carlos Aponte, was also in the home. He was unconscious, possibly as a result of an apparent self-induced drug overdose, according to police. 

He was taken to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition. 

A neighbor saw police show up and go in that door with the children's grandparents. They came out with a newborn.

Plantation police said the mom and child died by "traumatic means" but would not be more specific.

Neighbor John Goodish said, "I'm beyond sad. What a loss for the neighborhood."

Gilda Howell knew the families. She was shocked by what the police said happened. 

"Oh my God, we were just here yesterday. Devastation. How does this happen?... She just had a baby," said Howell. 

Police believe this is a domestic case. 

Neighbors said Jean Aponte is a military veteran who never drank, spent lots of with his family, worked hard on his home's appearance, and showed no signs of trouble.  

Mauricio Maldonado
Mauricio-Maldonado-002.jpg

Mauricio has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. In all that time, he has focused on writing mostly breaking local news. Everything from baby ducks stuck in a drain to the hard-hitting news you enjoy reading about.

First published on March 27, 2024 / 10:34 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.