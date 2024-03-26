Mother, child found dead in Plantation, father found unconscious from possible overdose
MIAMI - Police are investigating the deaths of a mother and child in Plantation.
It happened just after noon in the 1000 block of 97th Avenue.
Responding officers found the bodies of a mother and child.
Chopper 4 images showed several police units outside a home.
Investigators said the father was found unconscious from a possible overdose.
He was transported to a local hospital.
This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available.