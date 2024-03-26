Watch CBS News
Mother, child found dead in Plantation, father found unconscious from possible overdose

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Police are investigating the deaths of a mother and child in Plantation

It happened just after noon in the 1000 block of 97th Avenue. 

Responding officers found the bodies of a mother and child.

Chopper 4 images showed several police units outside a home. 

Investigators said the father was found unconscious from a possible overdose. 

He was transported to a local hospital. 

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

March 26, 2024 / 3:06 PM EDT

