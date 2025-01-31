Mostly sunny and breezy last day of January in South Florida, warmer over weekend

MIAMI - It was a milder start to the final Friday of January with temperatures mostly in the low 70s across South Florida. We were 10 to 12 degrees warmer than Thursday morning.

Mainly dry, warm and breezy in the afternoon with highs near 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to the stronger onshore flow. Small craft should exercise caution along the Atlantic and Keys waters due to increasing winds, 2 to 3-foot seas and a moderate chop on the bays.

It will be even warmer for the first weekend of February. Near record heat is possible on Saturday as the CBS Miami Next Weather team is forecasting a high of 83 degrees in Miami, the current record is 85 degrees. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the mid to upper 80s.

Near record heat on Saturday. NEXT Weather

It will be a comfortable start for folks participating in the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon on Sunday with temperatures in the upper 60s in the early morning. We'll warm to the low 80s on Sunday afternoon with only a few stray showers possible.

The warm weather sticks around through next week as highs remain in the low 80s.